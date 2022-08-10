DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.05

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.05 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 223189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

DP Poland Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeremy Dibb acquired 77,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £4,647.24 ($5,615.32).

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

