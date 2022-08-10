Drep [new] Reaches Market Cap of $24.47 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and $529,808.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,997.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.