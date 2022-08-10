Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 331,300 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $21.53.
Dril-Quip Stock Up 2.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $813.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.17.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 350,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 193,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
