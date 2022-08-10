DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Tower by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.92. 14,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average is $248.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

