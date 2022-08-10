DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,592 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

AMD traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. 892,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,127,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

