DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

V stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.14. 51,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $241.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

