DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. 80,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

