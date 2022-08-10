DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

