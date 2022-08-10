DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the July 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,862,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,321,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTRT Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRT remained flat at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

