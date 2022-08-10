Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 34,200 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.