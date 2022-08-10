Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 5,345 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 101.2% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 50.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.0% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 29,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day moving average is $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

