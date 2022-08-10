Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OKE opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

