Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

