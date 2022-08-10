Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $67,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,202. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

