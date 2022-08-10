Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE LIN traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.92. 25,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,450. The stock has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

