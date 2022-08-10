Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

TGT stock traded up $7.43 on Wednesday, hitting $172.55. 134,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,074. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

