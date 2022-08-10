Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BlackRock by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.6% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 25.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $22.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $719.25. 12,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,351. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

