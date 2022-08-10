Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 11,045 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 839,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,303,000 after acquiring an additional 297,822 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 225,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,796,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.