Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.96. 115,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

