Dvision Network (DVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

Dvision Network (DVI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $34.75 million and $2.59 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,914.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.