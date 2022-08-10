DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 18,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,717. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.