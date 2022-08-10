DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 56.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.