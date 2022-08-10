E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.00.
E Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of E Automotive stock remained flat at 6.75 during trading on Wednesday.
E Automotive Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E Automotive (EICCF)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.