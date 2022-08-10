E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.00.

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of E Automotive stock remained flat at 6.75 during trading on Wednesday.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.