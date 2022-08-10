E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Downgraded by Eight Capital

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

EINC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EINC traded down C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333. The company has a market cap of C$324.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.04. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

