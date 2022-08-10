e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.00 million-$456.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.46 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ELF opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,442. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

