Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,694. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.