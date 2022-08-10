eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 121,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 307.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after acquiring an additional 601,522 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $146,433,000 after purchasing an additional 565,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $14,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 124,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

