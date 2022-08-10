Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Ebix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $737.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $44.42.
Ebix Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.
Institutional Trading of Ebix
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on EBIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
