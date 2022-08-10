Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 4,189,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,368,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Echo Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

