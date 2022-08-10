Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 191,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,446. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.