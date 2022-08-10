Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,078. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 736,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.