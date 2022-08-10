Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

