Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 3.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.46. 56,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

