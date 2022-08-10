Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target Lowered to €4.00 at Berenberg Bank

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.