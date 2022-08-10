Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Reaches $25.36 Million

Elitium (EUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003972 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $648,878.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00128947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064506 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

