Elitium (EUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million

Elitium (EUM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and approximately $333,792.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

