ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 2%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €7.87 ($8.03) and last traded at €7.92 ($8.08). Approximately 53,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.08 ($8.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($15.82) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $505.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.37.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.