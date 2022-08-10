Eltek (ELTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -1.75.

Eltek Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

