Elysian Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,199.00 (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $47,194.98 and approximately $77,199.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

