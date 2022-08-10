Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

EMR stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. 32,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,343. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

