Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 156,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,343. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 554,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 291,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,530,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

