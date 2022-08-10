Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENB opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.