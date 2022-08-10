Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 84,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,594. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

