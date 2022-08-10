Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 41,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.