Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 906,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. Energizer has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Energizer by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77,203 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

