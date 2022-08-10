Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Enerplus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.