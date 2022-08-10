Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $622.34 million and $69.38 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00130423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00064478 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

