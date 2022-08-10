Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) SVP Bradley J. Tandy Sells 3,355 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,809. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $86,274,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,432,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,827,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

