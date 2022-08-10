Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Entergy Trading Down 2.0 %

ETR stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,669. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

