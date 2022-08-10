Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Increased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Envista accounts for 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Envista worth $110,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Stock Up 2.5 %

Envista Profile

Shares of Envista stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.